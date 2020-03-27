Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser Sells 796 Shares

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $38,263.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,263.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HLI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.66.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

