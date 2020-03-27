Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 2,317 Shares

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $111,378.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,378.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Irwin Gold sold 29,693 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $1,437,735.06.

On Thursday, March 19th, Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 66,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,382. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 171,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after acquiring an additional 82,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

