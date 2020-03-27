Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Insider David A. Preiser Sells 501 Shares

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) insider David A. Preiser sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $24,083.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $24,083.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HLI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

