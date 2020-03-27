Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Mark Robson Purchases 15,816 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Mark Robson acquired 15,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £79,238.16 ($104,233.31).

Shares of LON:HWDN traded down GBX 36.80 ($0.48) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 501.20 ($6.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 624.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 618.59. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 394 ($5.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

HWDN has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Peel Hunt raised Howden Joinery Group to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 710 ($9.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 606.75 ($7.98).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

