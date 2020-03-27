HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,155 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HP by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of HPQ opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

