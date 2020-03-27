Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ HSON remained flat at $$6.79 during trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

