Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Short Interest Update

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,514,800 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the February 27th total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HUD opened at $5.30 on Friday. Hudson has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,158,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,601 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hudson by 35.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hudson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson by 46,414.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

