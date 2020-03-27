Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a daily sentiment score of -4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 target price on Hudson’s Bay and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hudson’s Bay has a 12 month low of C$6.22 and a 12 month high of C$11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98.

In other Hudson’s Bay news, Senior Officer Marc Jeffrey Metrick sold 30,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.93, for a total transaction of C$331,321.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,421.47. Also, Director Wayne Longmire Pommen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.94, for a total value of C$33,914.00.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.