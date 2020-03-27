Humaniq Market Cap Hits $587,566.03 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, YoBit and Mercatox. Humaniq has a total market cap of $587,566.03 and approximately $47,363.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.02582525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193124 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

