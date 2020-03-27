Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,200 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the February 27th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.01.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 3,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 226,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,106.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.