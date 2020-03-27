Hush Price Tops $0.0268 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Hush has a market capitalization of $232,000.38 and approximately $64.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Over the last week, Hush has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00477322 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00113514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00081444 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,671,168 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

