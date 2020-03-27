HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Stake Trimmed by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 482.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.63. 49,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,060. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

