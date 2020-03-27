Hydro Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $800,360.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HADAX, Bgogo and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $800,360.00 and $10,571.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bgogo, Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

