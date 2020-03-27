HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Lynrock Lake LP

Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares during the quarter. HyreCar accounts for 0.2% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lynrock Lake LP owned about 8.72% of HyreCar worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HYRE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,040. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10. HyreCar Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 130.85% and a negative net margin of 76.96%. On average, analysts predict that HyreCar Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE).

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.