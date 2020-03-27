IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.36% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $75,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $180.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,017,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.