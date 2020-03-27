ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 27th total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ICF International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ICF International by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

ICFI traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 170,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,462. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

