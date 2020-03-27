ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Friday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LBOW traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 70.50 ($0.93). 139,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.14. ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv has a one year low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 101 ($1.33).

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Company Profile

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

