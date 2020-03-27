Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 27th total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Ideal Power as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPWR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 14,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.69.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

