Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce $18.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.02 million and the highest is $19.00 million. Identiv posted sales of $19.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $88.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $97.10 million, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $102.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.73 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 29,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 331,032 shares of company stock worth $1,341,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

