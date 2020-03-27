Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

Get Iheartmedia alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,080. Iheartmedia has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

About Iheartmedia

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iheartmedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iheartmedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iheartmedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.