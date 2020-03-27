iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) have been trending positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. iHeartMedia earned a media sentiment score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock remained flat at $$1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, live events, mobile platforms and products, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates.

