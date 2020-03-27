IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

INFO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

IHS Markit stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,319,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 239,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after acquiring an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after acquiring an additional 654,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

