IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,657.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $914,823.71 and approximately $2,657.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, OEX, Cashierest and HitBTC. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.19 or 0.04671617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00066199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036892 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016278 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, CoinBene, LBank, HitBTC, Allbit, Gate.io, Cashierest, DDEX, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.