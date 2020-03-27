IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,318,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.28 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

