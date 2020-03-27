IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

