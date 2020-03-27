IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,583,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000.

SPGP stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99.

