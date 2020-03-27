IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

