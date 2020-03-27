Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Cfra upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.71.

ITW traded down $7.19 on Friday, reaching $143.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,909. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

