Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.93% of Illumina worth $455,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after buying an additional 829,865 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.81.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $274.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.