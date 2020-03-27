IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Issues Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%.

IMAC stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

IMAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

