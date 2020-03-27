ImageCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $768,905.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $881,974.70 and approximately $768,905.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004425 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001373 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 19,323,791 coins and its circulating supply is 18,323,793 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

