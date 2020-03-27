Imax Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Barrington Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 689,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,970. Imax has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $628.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,918.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Imax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Imax by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 97,308 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Imax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.