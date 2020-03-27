Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Up 47.0% in March

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,396,400 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the February 27th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,624,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imax by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 636,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Imax by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 186,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Imax by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imax stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,413. The firm has a market cap of $628.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Imax has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Imax will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

