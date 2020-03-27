Imperial Capital Trims Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price to $10.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 967,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,158. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

