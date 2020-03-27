Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 147,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,553. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.