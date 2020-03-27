Incent Reaches Market Cap of $3.59 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $5,964.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.02566157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00193967 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

