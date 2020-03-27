Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) Insider Purchases £9,600 in Stock

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) insider Andrew R. Hockey acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,628.26).

Independent Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Oil & Gas PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98.

Get Independent Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOG. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Independent Oil & Gas from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 32 ($0.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Independent Oil & Gas

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.