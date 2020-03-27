Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €35.50 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.22 ($43.28).

Shares of DWNI traded down €0.58 ($0.67) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €33.34 ($38.77). 1,748,156 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.70 and a 200-day moving average of €35.14.

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

