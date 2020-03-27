Independent Research Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €5.80 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €5.80 ($6.74) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKA. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.25 ($13.08) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.49 ($13.36).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock traded down €0.43 ($0.50) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €4.65 ($5.41). 4,339,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.22. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.