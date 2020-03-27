Independent Research Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK)

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RHK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.20 ($22.33).

Shares of ETR RHK remained flat at $€17.80 ($20.70) during midday trading on Friday. 62,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,281. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.37. Rhoen Klinikum has a 52 week low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 52 week high of €27.40 ($31.86).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

