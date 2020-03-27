Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,595,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 27th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of ILPT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 298,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

