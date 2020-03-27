Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.18 ($23.47).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.70.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.