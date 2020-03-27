Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.80 ($24.19) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.18 ($23.47).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €19.70.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

