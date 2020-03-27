Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €16.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.19) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.80 ($24.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.18 ($23.47).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

