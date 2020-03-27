Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Research analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.33 price target (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Infinera to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.76.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,846. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

