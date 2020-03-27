Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Group

Stock analysts at Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Infinera to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.76.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,582. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $83,692,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 49,116.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,575,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $52,424,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,844,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,204,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

