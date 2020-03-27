Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 27th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

INFI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 101,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,885. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 197.48% and a negative net margin of 1,542.85%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 137,373 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.