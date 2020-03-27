Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,392 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. 23,759,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,998,578. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.