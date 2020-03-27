ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,446 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ING Groep by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ING Groep by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 591,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,040,351. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ING Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.