Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Update

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,711,500 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the February 27th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 466,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on NGVT shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from to in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. 411,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $116.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, CEO Richard B. Kelson acquired 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,559.88. Also, Director Frederick J. Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 285,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ingevity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

